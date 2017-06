* Shares in India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd gain 1.7 percent after Goldman Sachs upgrades the stock to "buy" from "neutral". * Goldman cites cheaper valuations after L&T's recent under-performance against the broader index and the prospect of stable revenue growth over the medium term. * The investment bank also notes the government is expected to fast track an estimated $30 billion worth of infrastructure projects in fiscal 2013/14, while also pointing to other supportive factors such as an expected lower cost of financing. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)