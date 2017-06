* The BSE index gains 0.52 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.49 percent. * Asian shares advance after the Dow hit a record closing high on Tuesday, encouraging investors to take on more global risk. * Software services exporters lead gains as traders also bet the weakening rupee could help improve returns from overseas profits. * Infosys shares gain 1.3 percent, while Wipro rises 2.4 percent. * Larsen & Toubro rose 2.1 percent after Glodman Sachs upgraded the stock. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)