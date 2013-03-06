BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences restarts operations at its Gajraula unit
* Says co restarts operations at its distillery unit at Gajraula from June 1, 2017
* USD/INR off the day's low of 54.6150 and currently trading at 54.78/79 versus its previous close of 54.92/93 as oil firms step in to buy dollars. * The pair dropped sharply earlier in the session on the back of gains in regional risk assets. * Some traders say buying was also seen ahead of central bank's reference rate fixing, though gains are unlikely to sustain for too long. * All Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Domestic shares trading up 0.5 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says co restarts operations at its distillery unit at Gajraula from June 1, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 01 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.