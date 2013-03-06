* USD/INR off the day's low of 54.6150 and currently trading at 54.78/79 versus its previous close of 54.92/93 as oil firms step in to buy dollars. * The pair dropped sharply earlier in the session on the back of gains in regional risk assets. * Some traders say buying was also seen ahead of central bank's reference rate fixing, though gains are unlikely to sustain for too long. * All Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Domestic shares trading up 0.5 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)