* India's overnight cash rate inches lower to 7.65/7.70 percent versus its previous close of 7.70/7.75 percent amid improving cash conditions. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window stands at 379.70 billion rupees, up from Tuesday's 306.90 billion rupees, but well below over 1 trillion rupees seen on an average for a month until Friday. * Traders say cash conditions will tighten again, once corporates start paying quarterly advance taxes around mid-March. * However, cash rates are likely to remain broadly between 7.50 and 7.80 percent levels. * Total volumes in the call money market so far stand at 111.42 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.75 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)