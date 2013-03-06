* The BSE index gains 0.65 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.63 percent, heading for a second consecutive day of gains after the Dow average hit a closing record high on Tuesday. * Ending in the positive territory would mark the indexes' first back-to-back daily gains since a three-day streak of slight to moderate gains on Feb 18-20. * Software services exporters are leading gainers as traders also bet the weakening outlook on the rupee could help improve returns from overseas profits. * Infosys gains 1.37 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services rises 0.7 percent. * DLF Ltd gains 4.35 percent ahead of a board meeting in which the property developer will decide on a share sale that traders are betting could come at a higher-than-expected price. * ICICI Bank Ltd rises 1.1 percent a day after the private sector bank said it had received $100 million in repatriation from its UK unit. * However, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd falls 1.3 percent a day after the automaker said in an exchange filing it had received a notice of strike from the employees union at its Nashik plant, while saying work had stopped briefly in two assembly shops at the plant. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)