* The BSE index gains 0.65 percent, while the 50-share
NSE index is up 0.63 percent, heading for a second
consecutive day of gains after the Dow average hit a
closing record high on Tuesday.
* Ending in the positive territory would mark the indexes' first
back-to-back daily gains since a three-day streak of slight to
moderate gains on Feb 18-20.
* Software services exporters are leading gainers as traders
also bet the weakening outlook on the rupee could help improve
returns from overseas profits.
* Infosys gains 1.37 percent, while Tata Consultancy
Services rises 0.7 percent.
* DLF Ltd gains 4.35 percent ahead of a board meeting
in which the property developer will decide on a share sale that
traders are betting could come at a higher-than-expected price.
* ICICI Bank Ltd rises 1.1 percent a day after the
private sector bank said it had received $100 million in
repatriation from its UK unit.
* However, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd falls 1.3 percent a
day after the automaker said in an exchange filing it had
received a notice of strike from the employees union at its
Nashik plant, while saying work had stopped briefly in two
assembly shops at the plant.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com;
manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)