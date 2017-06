* Nomura upgrades battery maker Exide Industries Ltd to "buy" from "neutral" and raises it target price to 151 rupees from 143. * Nomura cites expectations of strong margin improvement in the April-June quarter, led by price increases in its replacement and industrial batteries segments. * The investment bank also notes lead prices are down around 6 percent, improving Exide's profit margins. * Exide shares are up 0.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)