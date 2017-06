* The benchmark five-year swap rate and 1-year OIS range-bound, trading flat at 7.19 percent and 7.57 percent respectively. * Repo bids continue to show improved cash in the banking system, coming in at 379.70 billion rupees, well below the 1 trillion rupees deficit seen on an average for a month until Friday. * Cash may tighten going into advance tax payments but may subsequently ease, says dealer. * Short-end swap may not go up much going into policy with receiving bias to remain in near-end, a fixed-income strategist at a bond house says. Some traders may expect large rate cut at central bank's March meet, with opinion likely divided on policy outcome, dealer says. * Foreign bank dealer tips 1-year in 7.53-7.63 band, while 7.15-7.25 percent range on 5-year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)