By Chikafumi Hodo and Daiki Iga

TOKYO, March 14 Dimensional Fund Advisors has launched in Japan, a rare move for a large foreign asset manager in recent years, and plans to pick up large public funds and institutional investors as clients after clinching a mandate with a big fund last year.

Its entry comes as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary fiscal and monetary policies have triggered the yen's fall to 3-1/2 year lows and a 45 percent surge in the Nikkei stock average .N225 since November.

Still, that is not the reason why the Texan firm, which holds $262 billion in assets under management, has opened a Tokyo office.

"It's always good to enter a market at a trough," John Alkire, the chief executive of Dimensional Japan, told Reuters in an interview.

Ten to 15 years ago, when asset management companies were aggressively entering Japan, Alkire said it was difficult to hire qualified people or find cheap office space.

"When you start a business de novo, or greenfield ... I think that it's a better market when stock markets are low, like the Nikkei was until six months ago, when there is a need by clients for investment solutions."

Alkire, a former president of Morgan Stanley Asset and Investment Management in Tokyo, was appointed as the head of Dimensional in December, and it received its discretionary manager licence in Japan last month.

Dimensional holds about 1 trillion yen ($10.5 billion) of Japanese equities, and Alkire said it has not increased its weighting as the market has surged.

With its roots in academia, Dimensional's philosophy is based on the idea that all markets are efficient, and Alkire said it aims to outperform or add value at the highest probable level over a given benchmark.

"Typically, an active manager does not add much value to portfolio if you are a trillion dollar fund ... there is a subset of the passive money that provides allocation into respective asset classes," Alkire said.

"The value proposition that Dimensional offers is that we are not passive but we are active, but not in the sense of traditional stock picking."

Dimensional will initially target public funds, corporate pension funds and institutional investors. Alkire said a large public fund, which he did not name, entered into a sub-advisory agreement through a Japanese entity to Dimensional last year.

The entry of the U.S. asset manager is a rare move by a foreign financial firm, as the trend in recent years has been to reduce operations in Japan or even exit the market.

HSBC (HSBA.L) pulled out of the retail banking business in Japan last year, having already sold its top-tier private banking business to Credit Suisse in 2011. [ID:nL4E8DM9S9]

But Japan remains an attractive market. Corporate pension funds collectively hold more than 70 trillion yen in assets and household savings account a massive 1,500 trillion yen, of which more than half are held in low-yielding accounts.

The public sector also hold large amount of funds, with the Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's largest public pension fund, holding about 111.9 trillion yen in assets under management.

($1 = 96.0100 Japanese yen)

(Editing by John Mair)

((Email: chikafumi.hodo@thomsonreuters.com)(Tel: +81-3-6441-1855)(Reuters Messaging: chikafumi.hodo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: DIMENSIONAL JAPAN/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.