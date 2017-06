* India's benchmark federal bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.86 percent as improved cash helps. * Government spending expected in March as it will not carry forward high cash balances into new year, says a dealer. A finance ministry official had said post budget that the government will carry forward around 700 billion rupees next fiscal year. * Repo bids continue to show improved cash in the banking system, coming in at 379.70 billion rupees, well below the 1 trillion rupees deficit seen on an average for a month until Friday. * The government has spent 400 billion rupees ($7.3 billion) so far this week, an official with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. * Traders expect rangebound trading in the bond market until the inflation and factory growth data, due to be published next week ahead of the monetary policy on March 19. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)