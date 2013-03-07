* USD/INR is likely to open stronger compared to its close of 54.7150/7250 tracking a retreat in Asian risk assets after two days of gains. * Asian shares fell after two strong days of gains on Thursday, as investors focused on the meetings of the central banks of Japan, Britain and the euro zone for signs of more policy stimulus, while solid U.S. economic data underpinned the dollar. * The pair is seen opening around 54.80-85 and moving in a 54.65 to 55.10 range during the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading down 0.3 percent. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders will also keep an eye on demand for the dollar from oil refiners, the biggest buyers in the domestic market. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)