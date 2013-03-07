* USD/INR is likely to open stronger compared to its
close of 54.7150/7250 tracking a retreat in Asian risk assets
after two days of gains.
* Asian shares fell after two strong days of gains on Thursday,
as investors focused on the meetings of the central banks of
Japan, Britain and the euro zone for signs of more policy
stimulus, while solid U.S. economic data underpinned the dollar.
* The pair is seen opening around 54.80-85 and moving in a 54.65
to 55.10 range during the session.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore
currently trading down 0.3 percent.
* Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared to the dollar.
See for a snapshot.
* Traders will also keep an eye on demand for the dollar from
oil refiners, the biggest buyers in the domestic market.
