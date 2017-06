* An inverse head and shoulders pattern in USD/INR could trigger a sharp upmove if the pair breaks and stays above the neckline of 55.40 for about two weeks, India Forex Advisors said in a note. * "In case this pattern holds true and the prices break above 55.40 on a consistent note, say for two weeks, then we might see a wild move in the Indian rupee going forward and we can easily target 57-58 levels," it added. * Still, that may be a big if, given a broad look at recent performance shows that inverse head and shoulders haven't particularly held for currency markets in recent months. * To see the graphic click on: link.reuters.com/jug56t (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Graphic by Christine Chan in SINGAPORE)