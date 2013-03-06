March 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.968

Yield 1.505 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0903345220

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.