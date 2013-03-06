March 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 11, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.842

Reoffer price 99.842

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 57.4bp

Over the OBL Due 2016

Payment Date March 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, HSH Nordbank &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HSH4GS3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.