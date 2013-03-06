BRIEF-Lloyds completes acquisition of MBNA
* Lloyds banking group (' group') today announces that it has completed acquisition of MBNA Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
March 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foerderbank
(L-bank)
Guarantor German Federal State of Baden-Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date September 14, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 12bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 12bp
Payment Date March 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International,
Morgan Stanley & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN XS0903255312
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Lloyds banking group (' group') today announces that it has completed acquisition of MBNA Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
NEW DELHI, June 1 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley played down the impact on economic growth of the government's decision last November to scrap most of the cash in circulation, saying the annual rate of growth was "very reasonable".