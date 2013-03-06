March 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foerderbank

(L-bank)

Guarantor German Federal State of Baden-Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date September 14, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 12bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 12bp

Payment Date March 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International,

Morgan Stanley & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN XS0903255312

Data supplied by International Insider.