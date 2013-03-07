India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, was down 0.37 percent. * Asian shares fell after two strong days of gains on Thursday, as investors focused on meetings of the central banks of Japan, Britain and the euro zone for signs of more policy stimulus, while solid U.S. economic data underpinned the dollar. * Foreign investors bought 5.24 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 5.99 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index rose 0.57 percent. * Investors were hopeful the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates later this month given a sharp slowdown in growth, although the country's record high current account deficit remains a key worry. * Also on watch, India's ruling Congress party will host an all party meeting, looking to build parliamentary consensus for a land acquisition bill that it wants to pass in the current session. (1030 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.