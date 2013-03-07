* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, was down 0.37 percent. * Asian shares fell after two strong days of gains on Thursday, as investors focused on meetings of the central banks of Japan, Britain and the euro zone for signs of more policy stimulus, while solid U.S. economic data underpinned the dollar. * Foreign investors bought 5.24 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 5.99 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index rose 0.57 percent. * Investors were hopeful the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates later this month given a sharp slowdown in growth, although the country's record high current account deficit remains a key worry. * Also on watch, India's ruling Congress party will host an all party meeting, looking to build parliamentary consensus for a land acquisition bill that it wants to pass in the current session. (1030 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)