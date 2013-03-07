* Kotak Institutional Equities upgrades Hero MotoCorp Ltd to "add" from "sell", and maintains its "reduce" rating on Bajaj Auto Ltd. * Kotak says it changes its preferred pick to Hero in the two-wheeler segment given Hero's valuation discount to Bajaj Auto. * The Indian brokerage also expects Hero to post higher earnings growth than Bajaj. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)