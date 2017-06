* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 1 basis point (bp) to 7.85 percent, helped by some easing in global crude prices. * Yields have eased 7 bps after rising to 7.92 percent in the immediate follow-up to the higher-than-expected gross borrowing number for 2013/14. * Focus now on the key data next week with headline inflation for February crucial to firming up rate expectations. * Easing cash conditions have reduced expectations of open market operations by the central bank which is likely to limit a sharp downside to bond yields. * Brent crude futures eased to trade just under $111 per barrel on Thursday as traders eyed central bank meetings and economic data this week to give a better picture on the prospects for oil demand in the world's top consumers. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)