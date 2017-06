* USD/INR trading at 54.87/88 versus its previous close of 54.7150/7250 as the risk rally in global market stalls. * Traders now focussing on central bank meetings in Japan, Britain and the euro zone for signs of further monetary stimulus. * The pair may hold in a range of 54.75 to 55.00 for the initial part of the day. * Dollar demand from oil importers is likely to boost the pair. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Local shares trading down 0.1 percent in opening trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)