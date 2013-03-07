* The BSE index up 0.1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is flat after two consecutive days of gains. * Pause in markets comes as Asian shares fall as investors focus on meetings of the central banks in Britain and the euro zone for signs of more policy stimulus. * At home, investors are on hold for key inflation and industrial output data due next week that will be crucial ahead of the RBI's policy review on March 19. Any additional government fiscal measures will also be eyed. * Recent outperformers fall: Reliance industries falls 0.9 percent after gaining 3.1 percent in previous three sessions, while Tata Motors shares fall 1.3 percent after gaining 7.3 percent in the previous three sessions. * Hero MotoCorp Ltd shares up 2.5 percent after Kotak Institutional Equities upgrades the stock to "add" from "sell". (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)