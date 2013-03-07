India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* The BSE index up 0.1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is flat after two consecutive days of gains. * Pause in markets comes as Asian shares fall as investors focus on meetings of the central banks in Britain and the euro zone for signs of more policy stimulus. * At home, investors are on hold for key inflation and industrial output data due next week that will be crucial ahead of the RBI's policy review on March 19. Any additional government fiscal measures will also be eyed. * Recent outperformers fall: Reliance industries falls 0.9 percent after gaining 3.1 percent in previous three sessions, while Tata Motors shares fall 1.3 percent after gaining 7.3 percent in the previous three sessions. * Hero MotoCorp Ltd shares up 2.5 percent after Kotak Institutional Equities upgrades the stock to "add" from "sell". (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.