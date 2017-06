* USD/INR trading at 54.69/70 versus it previous close of 54.7150/7250. * Traders say rumours of a cut in the withholding tax for bonds leading to some selling the dollar. * Traders expect the pair to move in a 54.60 to 54.90 range during the session. * Rate decisions by central banks in Japan, Britain and the euro zone due later in the day will be watched for further direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)