* USD/INR at 54.54/55 versus its previous close of 54.7150/7250 after hitting 54.52, its lowest since March 1. * Traders say good dollar inflows seen in the market, while stop losses in the rupee also triggered after the pair dropped below 54.63. * Domestic shares also up 0.3 percent after a choppy morning session, hurting the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)