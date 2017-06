* India's interest rate swaps move higher with the near-end 1-year OIS 2 basis points (bps) up at 7.58 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate is 2 bps higher at 7.22 percent. * Repo bids move higher after dropping for two successive sessions, but still below the 1 trillion rupee deficit seen on an average for a month until Friday. * Dealers say receiving bias likely in the run-up to policy on March 19 with key inflation data next week. * A foreign bank dealer tips 1-year in 7.53-7.63 percent band, while 7.15-7.25 percent range on 5-year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)