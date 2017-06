* Indian government bonds trading largely rangebound in the absence of fresh triggers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is flat at 7.86 percent, having traded in a 7.85-7.87 percent range. * Focus now on the key data next week with headline inflation for February crucial to firming up rate cut expectations. * Bond strategist says any bond rally seems to be restricted at 7-10 bps from current trading levels without any conviction on the subsidy spending cut layout. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)