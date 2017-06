* India's overnight cash rates edge up to 7.95/8.00 percent compared with its previous close of 7.85/7.90 percent as demand stays high towards the end of the reporting fortnight. * Traders say service tax payments, usually due around the 10th of each month, may be the likely reason for the cash deficit rising yet again. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window rises to 632.95 billion rupees from 379.70 billion rupees on Wednesday. * Cash conditions are likely to tighten again over the next fortnight as corporates make payments towards quarterly advance taxes due by March 15. * Total volumes reported on the central bank's trading platform stand at 129.31 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.77 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)