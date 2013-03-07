Mar 07Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MUMBAI BUTTERFLY SAI STEEL CARGO 04/03 04/03 08/03 937 nil nil 163
2) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 06/03 06/03 09/03 nil 609 nil 1,504
3) SIVA CHENNAI INTEROCEAN PALM/CRUDE 05/03 05/03 09/03 nil 5,100 nil 8,900
4) THOR INTEGRITY nil STEEL CARGO 05/03 05/03 10/03 7,660 nil nil 12,340
5) CS SONOMA WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 06/03 06/03 08/03 9,132 nil nil 5,868
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Saudi Orient Gen/CNTR nil 1,000 670 06/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Outrivaling Allied Gen. Cargo nil 2,531 nil 08/03
2) Threewin NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 1,574 nil 09/03
3) Nafisa-1 Caf Cement BGS nil 2,100 nil 09/03
4) Priyanka-VI Caf Cement BGS nil 2,060 nil 09/03
5) Gmt Phoenix Samsara Steel Cargo nil 18,052 nil 10/03
6) Saranya JMB Steel Cargo nil 17,327 nil 12/03
7) Linde-VI UNITED Steel/Gen nil 2,500 nil 14/03
8) Kang Hong Cosco Steel Cargo nil 21,887 nil 15/03
9) Grand Orion Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 20/03
10) Rochester Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 36,000 nil 20/03
11) Da Ya Hai Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 8,700 nil 20/03
12) Divine Ace Mitsui Vehicles 700 nil nil 22/03
13) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/03
14) Jasper 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 23/03
15) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 21,000 nil 23/03
16) Hoegh Dubai 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/03
17) Saudi Tabuk Orient Gen/CNTR nil 1,000 200 19/03
18) Graceful NYK Heavy Mach nil 1,250 nil 28/03
