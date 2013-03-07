Mar 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Nomura Holding INC
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $1.2 billion
Maturity Date September 13, 2016
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.664
Spread 173 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.375 pct February 2016 UST
ISIN US65535HAD17
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date September 13, 2013
Coupon 3-month Libor + 145bp
Issue price 99.83
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 150bp
ISIN US65535HAE99
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date March 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nomura
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 2-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme