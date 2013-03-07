March 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Koninklijke KPN N.V.

(KPN)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.1 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 6.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.478

Spread 520.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0903872355

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date March 14, 2073

Coupon 6.875 pct pct

Reoffer price 99.326

Spread 550.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0903872603

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,

JPMorgan, BNP paribas, RBS, Barclays & Societe Generale

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing NYSE Euronext Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

