* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.05 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan up 0.2 percent. * Overnight gains in U.S. stocks underpinned Asian shares on Friday, but prices were capped ahead of key U.S. jobs and Chinese trade figures due later in the session, while the dollar hovered near a 3-1/2-year high against the yen. * Traders are hopeful of some measures to boost capital market sentiment by SEBI at its board meet later in the day. * For near-term direction investors are focusing on key inflation and industrial output data due next week, which will be crucial ahead of the RBI's policy review on March 19. * Also on watch, the Indian government will sell a 12.5 percent stake in state-run Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) Ltd through an auction of shares to raise about $57 million.