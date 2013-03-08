* USD/INR is expected to edge marginally lower versus its previous close of 54.56/57 with the rally in the euro likely to boost sentiment for the rupee. * The euro rallied on Thursday, posting its largest one-day gain in two months against the dollar, as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave no indication that the bank would cut interest rates further in the euro zone. * Traders also expect dollar inflows towards the stake-sale in a government firm. The Indian government will sell a 12.5 percent stake in state-run Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) Ltd through an auction of shares to raise about $57 million. * The pair is seen opening around 54.50 and moving in a 54.40 to 54.70 range initially in the session. Traders, however, expect importers to come in, to buy the greenback at lower levels, limiting a very sharp slide. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading flat. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)