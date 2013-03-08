* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to remain rangebound ahead of key data next week. It had closed flat at 7.86 percent on Thursday. * The factory output data on Tuesday and inflation print on Thursday will be key for near-term cues. * A lower-than-expected headline reading and low core inflation for February will cement expectations of a rate cut at the Reserve Bank of India's March 19 review, the second such rate cut in 2013. * Traders are also likely to build up expectations for another round of open market operations next week as cash is likely to tighten again with payments towards quarterly advance taxes. * The cash deficit in the banking system showed some worsening but still remained within the central bank's tolerance level. * The 10-year paper is seen ranged between 7.83 to 7.88 percent for the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)