* USD/INR trading at 54.48/49, after hitting 54.45 in early deals, its lowest since March 1 and weaker than its previous close of 54.56/57 on Thursday. * The euro rallied on Thursday, posting its largest one-day gain in two months against the dollar, as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave no indication that the bank would cut interest rates further in the euro zone. * Traders also expect dollar inflows towards the stake-sale in a government firm. The Indian government will sell a 12.5 percent stake in state-run Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers through an auction of shares to raise about $57 million. * The pair is seen moving in a 54.40 to 54.70 range initially in the session. Traders, however, expect importers to come in to buy the greenback at lower levels, limiting a very sharp slide.