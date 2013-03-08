* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.86 percent as dealers avoid position taking ahead of key macro data next week which will set the tone for the March 19 policy. * Yields down 5 basis points (bps) on week, on course for a fourth week of falls out of five. * The factory output data on Tuesday and inflation print on Thursday will be key for near-term cues. * A lower-than-expected headline reading and low core inflation for February will cement expectations of a rate cut at Reserve Bank of India's March 19 review. * Repo bids will be closely watched to see whether cash tightening rises, going into the advance tax week. * The 10-year paper is seen ranged between 7.83 to 7.88 percent for the day. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)