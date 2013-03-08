BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* The BSE index is up 0.75 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gains 0.77 percent, heading for its biggest weekly gain since the week ended Dec. 1, 2012 after three previous consecutive days of gains. * The gains in global stocks underpinning risk sentiment, although U.S. monthly jobs data later in the day may be the key. * Expectations that the RBI will cut rates later this month boosting banks: HDFC Bank is up 0.9 percent, while ICICI Bank gains 0.7 * Technology shares fall on profit-taking: Infosys shares are down 1.1 percent after rising on Thursday to its highest since April 13, 2011 while Tata Consultancy Services declines 0.3 percent after touching a record high on Thursday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/ manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
