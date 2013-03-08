* Indian 10-year bond yields drop as much as 4 basis points after CNBC-TV18 news channel reported late Thursday that government borrowing in the first half of fiscal 2013/14 would amount to around 3.3 trillion rupees, citing unidentified finance ministry sources. * The amount, if confirmed, would be around 57 percent of the 5.79 trillion rupee gross borrowing for the full year, below the usual 60-65 percent of the annual target that the government tends to borrow in April-September. * The government is due to decide on its borrowing calendar later this month. * However, the sharp fall in yields on Friday is skewed by a single deal which happened at 7.82 percent levels. * The 10-year yield is down 1 basis point at 7.85 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)