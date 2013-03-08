* USD/INR drops further to hit a more than 1-week low of 54.3850 and currently trading at 54.47/48 versus its previous close of 54.56/57. * Gains in the domestic share market and euro hurting the dollar. * Traders also expect dollar inflows towards the stake-sale in a government firm. The Indian government will sell a 12.5 percent stake in state-run Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers through an auction of shares to raise about $57 million. * However, 54.40 is likely to be a decent resistance for the pair during the session, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)