* Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) falls 4.7 percent after 1.02 million shares changed hands on the BSE at 1,026 rupees a share earlier in the day. * Dealers say share sales are expected given the one-year lock-in period for pre-initial public offering investors ended on Thursday. * India's largest commodity bourse listed on the BSE on March 9, 2012. * Sources with direct knowledge tell Reuters that NYSE Euronext was not the seller in the block deal on Friday. * NYSE Euronext called off its plan to raise up to $46 million by selling its 4.8 percent stake in MCX, two sources with direct knowledge of the development said on Thursday. * A budget proposal to levy a commodity transaction tax on non-agricultural commodity contracts from April 1 is also seen hurting the sentiment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)