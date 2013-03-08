* India's near-end interest rate swaps lower, with 1-year OIS 2 basis points (bps) down at 7.56 percent and the benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 7.22 percent. * Repo bids show liquidity deficit remains within RBI's comfort level. However, deficit may increase as advance tax outflows are due from next week. * Analyst says cash may be stressed next week on fourth-quarter advance tax outflows and product covering on the first week of the reporting fortnight. * However, he adds continuity in year-end government spending would keep overall daily borrowing somewhere around 1 trillion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)