* India's three-day cash rates at 7.60/7.70 percent compared with its Thursday's close of 7.80/7.85 percent as demand drops on the last day of the two-week reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window drops to 493.50 billion rupees versus 632.95 billion rupees as most banks have already made arrangements for their mandatory requirement. * Traders expect cash rates to rise again next week as corporates would make payments towards quarterly advance taxes, yet again draining liquidity from the banking system. * Total volumes on the central bank's trading platform stand at 221.30 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.79 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)