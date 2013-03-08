* India's bond and forex investors will await the factory output data on Tuesday and inflation on Thursday, which will be crucial indicators ahead of the RBI's policy review on March 19. * Industrial output is expected to have risen an annualised 1.2 percent in January, so any unexpected declines could bolster the bets on a rate cut this month, which would follow on the heels of RBI's 25 bps cut in January. * Traders expect inflation to have remained largely steady in February from January's 6.6 percent rise. * However, liquidity could tighten next week as companies are due to pay advance quarterly taxes by March 15. * The 10-year bond yield is expected to move in a 7.82 to 7.88 percent band until the factory data. * The rupee is expected to hold in a broad 54.25 to 55.40 range next week, although some traders predict a much tighter 54.00-54.40 range barring any significant surprises in the data. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Feb trade data (This is tentative since India has no fixed date for its monthly trade data, but usually releases it between the 10th and 14th of each month) Tues: Jan. factory output data, Feb CPI (around 0530 GMT) Thurs: Feb WPI (Around 0630 GMT) Fri: Weekly forex reserves data due (1130 GMT) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)