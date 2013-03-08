* USD/INR drops to 54.2750/2850 versus its previous close of 54.56/57 due to good dollar inflows with foreign banks. * Traders say sharp gains in domestic shares leading to custodian banks selling the greenback. * Foreign banks have been major sellers during the session, traders say, adding they also suspect some flows were seen for debt market investments. * Euro's gains also hurting the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)