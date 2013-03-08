March 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Friday .
Borrower Pfandbriefbank (Pshypo)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 19, 2018
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 100.722
Notes The issue size will total 570 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0209094462
ISIN CH0206074871
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 13, 2021
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.662
Notes The issue size will total 690 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0209104477
ISIN CH0192241252
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 105 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 14, 2040
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 96.015
Notes The issue size will total 602 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0209104501
ISIN CH0149176171
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date March 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen
Full fees Standard
