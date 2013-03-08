March 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 2, 2024
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 102.150
Payment Date April 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Switzerland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 270 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0209091021
ISIN CH0188927450
Data supplied by International Insider.