Mar 08Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MUMBAI BUTTERFLY SAI STEEL CARGO 04/03 04/03 08/03 1,011 nil nil COMP 2) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 06/03 06/03 09/03 nil 1,357 nil 756 3) SIVA CHENNAI INTEROCEAN PALM/CRUDE 05/03 05/03 10/03 nil 1,051 nil 1,000 4) NIKATOR JMB C.R.COILS 07/03 07/03 09/03 nil 16,272 nil 6,048 5) THOR INTEGRITY nil STEEL CARGO 05/03 05/03 10/03 11,778 nil nil 8,222 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 71 08/03 2) Nafisa-1 Caf Cement BGS nil 2,100 nil 09/03 3) Threewin NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 1,574 nil 09/03 4) Priyanka-VI Caf Cement BGS nil 2,060 nil 09/03 5) Gmt Phoenix Samsara Steel Cargo nil 18,052 nil 10/03 6) Saranya JMB Steel Cargo nil 17,327 nil 12/03 7) Linde-VI UNITED Steel/Gen nil 2,500 nil 14/03 8) Kang Hong Cosco Steel Cargo nil 21,887 nil 15/03 9) Conti Sahi Yellow Peas nil 40,460 nil 19/03 10) Grand Orion Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 20/03 11) Da Ya Hai Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 8,700 nil 20/03 12) Divine Ace Mitsui Vehicles 700 nil nil 22/03 13) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/03 14) Rochester Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 29,000 nil 22/03 15) Jasper 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 23/03 16) Hoegh Dubai 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/03 17) Saudi Tabuk Orient Gen/CNTR nil 1,000 200 27/03 18) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 21,000 nil 28/03 19) Graceful NYK Heavy Mach nil 1,250 nil 28/03 20) Demeter NYK Heavy Mach nil 1,050 nil 06/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL