BANGALORE, March 08 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 36100 ICS-201(B22mm) 37100 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) UNQ ICS-104(24mm) 34400 ICS-202(26mm) 38500 ICS-105(26mm) UNQ ICS-105CS(26mm) ICS-105(27mm) 38900 ICS-105CS(27mm) UNQ ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 39200 ICS-105(28mm) 37300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37700 ICS-105(29mm) 37800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38000 ICS-105(30mm) 38000 ICS-105(31mm) 38500 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 46800