* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.89 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1.65 percent lower. * Japanese shares rose on Monday and the dollar hit a three-year high against a basket of major currencies after U.S. job creation accelerated in June, signaling growth in the world's largest economy is gathering momentum. * Investors are gearing up for a new earnings season that begins later this week when Infosys Ltd unveils its June-quarter results on July 12. * A good earnings season for the first quarter of the new fiscal year, which started in April, may help create a strong foundation for FY14 estimates, thereby supporting shares that have been hit hard by rupee volatility. * Also on watch, India's Reliance Communications to spin off its real estate business. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)