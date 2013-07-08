* USD/INR likely to make move towards record high of 60.76 seen on June 26, says dealers. Pair closed on Friday at 60.2250/2350. * Dealers say any RBI intervention will be key to rupee moves, with similar dollar selling rumoured by other central banks in Asia on Monday. * Increasing buzz that the government and central bank may take steps to scale back rupee weakness with oil window for refiners being touted as a key option. * SGX Nifty futures 0.89 percent lower, while broader MSCI ex-Japan is 1.6 percent down. * Asian currencies weaker against the US dollar. See * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 60.43-45 amid high volumes. * USD hits a fresh three-year high against a basket of major currencies in Asia as market expectations grew that the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus as early as September following solid jobs growth. Dollar index up 1.5 pct at 84.49. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)