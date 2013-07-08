* Indian government bond yields likely to open 5-7 bps higher on spike in U.S. Treasury yields after strong jobs data. The benchmark 10-year yield closed at 7.50 pct, 8 bps higher. * Foreign funds continue to be relentless sellers in rupee-debt, being net sellers of $191.18 million on Thursday. * INR likely to hit another record low in trading, hurting foreign investor sentiment. * Rate cut hopes in the July policy have virtually disappeared after the rupee rout with funding of the current account deficit being a key concern. * OIS curve disinverts for the first time in two years on Friday, with the curve now signalling no rate cuts over the next year. * The 1-year overnight indexed swap closed at 7.50 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate closed at 7.54 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)