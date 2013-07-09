WELLINGTON, July 9 New Zealand house prices hit a record high for a ninth consecutive month in June, driven by strong growth in the Auckland market, government property valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Tuesday.

QV's residential property index rose 7.6 percent in the year to June 30, compared with a 7.1 percent annual rate in May. The index has posted record highs in each month since November 2012.

The index is now 6.2 percent above the market's previous peak in late 2007.

"So far the strong increase in values is largely constrained to Auckland and Canterbury, with value increases across the rest of the country still largely subdued," QV Operations Manager Kerry Stewart said in a statement.

Auckland, where prices rose 12.6 percent in the year to June, was the country's hottest market and was showing no signs of slowing.

"The number of properties for sale is continuing to drop while demand remains strong," Stewart said.

Prices in earthquake damaged Christchurch rose 10.4 percent in the past year, as demand continues to outstrip narrow supply.

The QV average national house price was NZ$441,254

($344,730).

On Monday, industry data showed a fractional fall in house prices and a sharp decline in the number of sales, although it too showed Auckland and Christchurch leading the market. [ID:nL4N0FE0MP]

The strength of the growth in house prices has prompted warnings that the market is overheating.

Last month, Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Deputy Governor Grant Spencer said the housing market posed a risk to financial stability and inflation, although the bank did not want to raise its cash rate because of the impact that would have on an elevated currency. [ID:nW9N0E8013]

The RBNZ is finalising a group of macroprudential regulatory tools to cool the housing market, such as forcing banks to raise their reserves, and restricting high loan-to-value mortgage lending.

($1=NZ1.28)

(Writing by Boris Jancic; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

