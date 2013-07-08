* India's NSE index falls 1.34 percent, breaking below its 200-day moving average, while the benchmark BSE index is down 1.25 percent. * The rupee fell to a record low of 61.21 as an emerging markets sell-off after strong U.S. jobs data laid bare the currency's vulnerability and dependence on capital inflows to fund its record current account deficit. * Fears of foreign outflows are hitting both bonds and stocks. * Foreign investors have sold 476.22 billion rupees ($7.89 billion) in debt and shares since the start of June, as per regulatory data. * Among blue chips, Reliance Industries Ltd falls 1.9 percent and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is down 2.2 percent. * However, Reliance Communications Ltd gains 5.8 percent to its highest intraday level since Jan. 5, 2011, after the company said it will spin off its real estate business into a separately listed unit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)