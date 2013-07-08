* Morgan Stanley initiates coverage of Havells India Ltd with an "overweight" rating and a price target of 878 rupees, citing the electrical goods maker's leading dealer franchise, strong brand, and diversified product line-up. * The investment bank adds that Havells deserves to trade at a premium to its historical valuations given consistently high domestic earnings and return ratios. * Havells India shares are up 2 percent at 727.75 rupees at 0541 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)